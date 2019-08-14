Former village clerk gets year of probation for theft

Former village clerk/treasurer of Stapleton, Amy Allen, has been given a year's probation for stealing at least $15,000 from the Stapleton community. She is also ordered to continue repaying the money she took while in office.

36-year-old Allen appeared before Judge Joel Jay on Tuesday morning where she pleaded no contest on a plea agreement to a Class one misdemeanor theft. The charges were reduced from a felony and two misdemeanor for charges.

Due to many factors the prosecution was satisfied with six months probation, but Judge Jay made the sentence 12 months because he was concerned Allen would not be able to repay the remaining $13,600 still owed to the community of Stapleton within six months. Their reasons for a light sentence included Allen's cooperation, efforts to repay the money, and lack of previous criminal history.

If Allen is able to pay the money back to the Village of Stapleton prior to the 12-month probation period, Allen's court appointed attorney Blaine Gillett of North Platte could file a motion to shorten her probation term.