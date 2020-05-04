Fortenberry announces results of coronavirus survey

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry responded to the results of his five-question coronavirus survey of Nebraska first district constituents on Monday.

“The results of Friday’s coronavirus survey of first district constituents are in,” Fortenberry said. “This is a good snapshot of where Nebraskans are, as we continue to fight our way through coronavirus, protect the sick, and return to some degree of normalcy.”

Around 58 percent of participants in the survey noted some disruption in their lives due to COVID-19. Over half of participants had received some economic assistance.

A vast majority of participants (85 percent) did think some degree of precaution was still needed due to the virus, but most participants (56 percent) thought Nebraska should reopen with sheltering and aggressive protections for the most vulnerable.

The full results of the survey are below:

Results of Coronavirus Survey of Nebraska First District Constituents

How has the coronavirus impacted you personally?



Serious disruption: 41 percent

Significant disruption : 17 percent

Slightly: 32 percent

Not Much :10 percent

How is your employment situation?



The Same: 56 percent

Cut Back: 21 percent

Unemployed : 16 percent

Busier: 7 percent

Have you received an economic assistance payment?



Yes: 55 percent

No: 45 percent

What should Nebraska do going forward?



Shelter in place until there is a treatment/vaccine: 29 percent

Reopen with sheltering and aggressive protections for the most vulnerable: 56 percent

Just go back to normal: 15 percent

What is your opinion of the government response?



Handled Properly: 38 percent

Too Aggressive: 17 percent

Not Enough: 45 percent