Fountain commits to Florida State as 8th grader, plays for older brother

Kale Fountain has committed to play baseball at Florida State, even before entering high school. The talented 8th grader, who will attend Norris, is getting attention from all around the country. Fountain said Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State were all in the mix. He announced his decision to attend Florida State on Twitter.

"Building that relationship week by week with Coach (Mike) Metcalf got me to that point where when I got the offer, I was ready to go and I was really comfortable with it," said Fountain who took a virtual tour of the Florida State campus.

In the past few months, Fountain has seen the recruiting ramp up. But it hasn't been easy for the family. On Valentine's Day, Kale's older brother, Jaren, passed away in a car accident in Sioux Falls.

"The biggest thing for me is just working harder for him so I can have success for him.Just dedicate this to him and I know he's here with me right now."

Kale's father, Mike, adds, "You can say that Jaren was his biggest fan and they spent a lot of time talking to each other and he was always there for him."

Kale is excited for his future, but is taking it one day at a time, focusing on his high school career at Norris, before his college career.