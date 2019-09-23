Four Nebraska nursing facilities announces closures

Four licensed skilled nursing centers in Nebraska announced they were closing on Monday: Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Crestview Care Center in Milford, Mory’s Haven in Columbus, and Utica Community Care Center in Utica. The facilities have set a closing date of 11/21/2019. These four facilities were part of a portfolio acquired by Azria Health last week and due to the poor financial performance over recent years, were forced to close these four facilities.

Unfortunately, Nebraska’s fiscal landscape doesn’t make it viable for many long-term care facilities to continue providing the high-quality care residents deserve.

“In this case, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close four buildings so that others are able to successfully stay open. Azria Health is committed to investing in the remaining buildings, staff, and those we serve in order to ensure long-term viability,” said Carrie Ramaekers, Regional Director of Operations for Azria Health.

Collectively, the four closures impact 205 State-licensed beds and approximately 240 employees.

“Sadly, these closings follow an unfortunate trend in our State – a trend that should be highly concerning to all Nebraskans,” said Heath Boddy, President and CEO of Nebraska Health Care Association. “Fifteen nursing facilities have already closed in our State this year. The amount that long-term care providers receive from Nebraska Medicaid is approximately $30 per person per day less than the average cost of providing care to Nebraskans who need it – a model that no business can support. In this particular case, the State is fortunate that Azria has acquired this struggling portfolio, so that over half the buildings can remain open.”

Azria Health notified its affected team members, residents, and family members of the closings on 09/23/2019. Team members are already assisting residents and family members to consider other skilled nursing options, and Azria Health is working with team members to explore employment opportunities.