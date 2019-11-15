Friday arrests in Hastings drug investigation

Local law enforcement officials made four arrests in a Hastings drug investigation Friday afternoon.

An Adams County Sheriff's spokesman told a Local4 reporter on the scene that the four people were arrested at a rental house in the 900 block of Saunders Avenue in north Hastings.

The sheriff's spokesman said a fifth person escaped through a window in the home and is still at large. The arrests were made in a drug-related investigation.

The arrests were made late Friday afternoon. There was no report of gunfire or injuries.

