Four block stretch of West O Street closed due to crash

Lincoln Police have a portion of West O Street blocked off as officers investigate a crash.

The call came in just after 6:05 Wednesday night as a medical emergency.

Our reporter on scene said officers are currently interviewing possible witnesses. The reporter can also see damaged wheelchair near the curb and an SUV with front end damage, but it's unclear if either are involved in the incident.

LPD has West O Street blocked off from Capitol Beach Blvd. to NW 15th Street. Traffic is being rerouted around via Capitol Beach Blvd. to West Q to NW 15th Street.

