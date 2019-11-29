Four children killed in Kansas crash near Nebraska border

Authorities say four children were killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash near the Nebraska border in Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said in a tweet that the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a vehicle went off the side of a road and into a pond in Republic County, near the state’s northern border with Nebraska.

The names and ages of the children weren’t immediately released.

The patrol says the children’s mother was taken to a hospital, and an adult male in the vehicle is being interviewed.

The crash remains under investigation.