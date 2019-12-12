Four company vehicles stolen from southeast Lincoln business

Multiple people are said to have been involved in the theft of company cars owned by a property rental business early Wednesday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At around 12:30 a.m., Police said surveillance video showed at least four suspects get into four vehicles parked outside Great Place Properties just north of 48th and Calvert.

Police said the thieves had stolen keys to the vehicles, but it's unclear how they were obtained. There were no signs of forced entry into the business.

Stolen vehicles include a 2014 Dodge Ram van, plate number VZY-895, a 2015 Dodge Ram van, plate number VWX-784, a 2017 Ford Transport van, plate number VJY-979 and a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up, plate number ULJ-936.

LPD said the loss totaled about $80,000.