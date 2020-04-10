Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska rises past 600

Confirmed COVID-19 cases across Nebraksa continue to rise, climbing to 636 statewide on Friday.

The most cases continue to be in Douglas County, which currently sits at 214.

Hall County became the second county to move into triple digits, as the total there is currently 116.

Other Central Nebraksa counties continue to see increases as well. Adams County has climbed to 38 confirmed cases while Buffalo is at 31.

Four more cases were reported in Lincoln Friday morning, bringing its total to 49.

There are currently 15 deaths in Nebraska from COVID-19.

A county-by-county breakdown is below: