Four more COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that four more lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln have been reported, bringing the community’s total to 18. The cases are three individuals in their 50s and one in their 60s. LLCHD is conducting its investigation of contacts and will provide more information tomorrow.

Of the previous 14 cases reported in Lincoln, 11 were travel related and three were community acquired.

LLCHD is now monitoring 100 individuals. Lancaster County reports 571 negative tests and 18 positives with 10 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and six deaths.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.