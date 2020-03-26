Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 44.

"We usually have two-to-four cases per at day at this time, so we are staying kind of stable," said Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director.

Dr. Pour said nine Douglas County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. She added that 9 of the 44 cases in the county are community spread, meaning it's uncertain who they made contact with to get infected.

Dr. Pour said they are are staying in contact with 267 people who have had known contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Those people are taking their temperature, monitoring their symptoms and quarantining at home.