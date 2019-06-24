There were four quick-change scams reported at Lincoln businesses over the weekend. In all the cases, the suspects confused and pressured the clerk until they were able to leave with more money than they paid with.

Edgewood Movie Theater suffered a loss of $150, Walmart at 8700 Andermatt Drive suffered a loss of $350, Super Saver at 2525 Pine Lake Road suffered a loss of $100 and Fast Mart on N 27th Street suffered a loss of $78.

According to police, the scammers made purchases with large bills and asked for change, changed their mind multiple times, confused the clerk, got irritated and scammed the victims out of hundreds of dollars.

The Lincoln Police Department encourages employers to remind their cashiers to call their supervisors over if they are confused or feel uncomfortable in a situation. Police said it's always best to slow the transaction down and have another employee double count than to be scammed.

Officers are working with the businesses to obtain video surveillance and have it processed by the forensic ID unit to be placed on Crimestoppers.