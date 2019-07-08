Teenagers attempt to rob fireworks stand on Fourth of July

Lincoln Police said four teenagers attempted to rob a fireworks stand on July 4.

Just before 5 a.m. on the holiday, officers responded to Southview Christian Church at 2040 S 22nd Street.

A 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were sleeping in the tent when someone tried to lift the corner of the tent to enter. Police said the men went outside and saw four teenagers with bandannas covering their faces.

According to police, one of the teenagers had a shotgun and the others had baseball bats. The suspects made threats and demanded fireworks but eventually fled in a car when they didn’t receive what they wanted.