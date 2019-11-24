Fourth grader charged with alleged sexual assault of classmate on Md. school playground

A Maryland father wants his 9-year-old daughter’s school principal and vice principal fired after he says they mishandled an incident that left a fourth grader charged with sexual assault.

The suspect has been removed from the school. He is charged with fourth-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault and making a threat at school. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

The alleged incident happened at the end of October on the Gale-Bailey Elementary School playground during recess in Charles County, Md. Three boys are said to have made sexual threats against three girls.

One of the boys allegedly pinned a 9-year-old girl on a piece of playground equipment and acted out a sexual assault.

The 9-year-old’s father says the girls reported the incident, but nobody at school took it seriously. They were initially told to just stay away from the boys.

“They received the statement, sent my daughter back to class with the boys, put them on the bus that afternoon again with the boys,” he said.

The father contacted the sheriff’s office, and the boy who allegedly turned physical during the incident is charged with fourth-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault and making a threat at school. The suspect has been removed from the school.

Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington says the focus for him will now be reform, not punishment.

“We want to identify kids who are having trouble, and obviously, when the kid commits a delinquent act, by definition, he's having trouble. And you try to treat and rehabilitate the child, so that he doesn't do this again,” he said.

The other two boys involved in the incident are back at school after serving a suspension.

The girls have not felt safe to return, and their parents say that is an outrage. The father of the 9-year-old and the father of one of the other victims voiced their concerns at a school board town hall.

"My daughter and the other two victims have seen nothing but apathy. The little bit of time we tried to have them back in school, they were bullied and harassed, called degrading names,” said one of the fathers. “We want to show victims they have every right to speak up and be treated as heroes, not as lepers.”

The 9-year-old’s father is calling for the school’s principal and vice principal to be fired.

Charles County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kimberly Hill, promised staff members would be retrained.

“I apologize to you for what happened to your daughter and any other child in this situation because it shouldn’t happen,” she said.

Copyright 2019 WJLA, Charles County Schools via CNN. All rights reserved.