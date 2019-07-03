Fourth of July celebrations

Enjoy the country's 234rd birthday with Independence Day celebrations around the state.

Lincoln

Head over to the annual Uncle Sam Jam on Wednesday at Oak Lake Park. It's Lincoln's free, official Independence Day celebration. The party starts at 4 p.m. and refreshments from food vendors will be for sale throughout the afternoon.

Grand Island

- The Stuhr Museum is hosting a huge celebration for the Fourth of July. It is the biggest day on the calendar for them with a day full of fun events, including a 5K, parade in Railroad Town, pie eating contest and more. Admission to this day packed with fun is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members.

- Enjoy the largest fireworks display at Fonner Park. Free admission. It's at 10 p.m. Park in the north and south parking lots.

Hastings

4th of July Fireworks & Concert from 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. for the annual celebration at Brickyard Park. Musical entertainment will be provided by Bases Loaded. Food and drink will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will take the stage at 7 p.m. After the sun sets, the Hastings Volunteer Fire Department will light up the sky with their annual fireworks show. Admission is free - with a donation offering taken to assist in funding next year's fireworks show. If it rains, it will be made up on Friday.

Kearney

Tailgating, carnival games, delicious food and a large firework display await you at Freedom Fest on Thursday, July 3. Hosted by the Kearney United Way, free will donations are accepted with funds going to local organizations and causes. It will run from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Viaero Event Center.

Seward

Head over to "America's Small Town 4th of July City." A grand parade, free firework show and car show are only a few of the fun events happening at this nationally recognized community celebration. There are a number of events. Find schedules HERE.

Gothenburg

Find fun for the whole family at the Pony Express Rodeo with mutton busting, critter scrambles and rodeo entertainment. End the fun with a fireworks show and salute to our veterans on “Freedom Night.” That's happening Wednesday and Thursday with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m.

Fairbury

Find antiques and treasures from over 300 vendors at the 49th Annual Flea Market, the largest flea market in southeast Nebraska. In between shopping, enjoy the Shriners parade and fireworks display taking place on the Fourth of July. It's happening on July 4-5.

North Platte

For more than 40 years the North Platte Optimists Club has been hosting 4th of July Fireworks. It's at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds starting around 9 p.m.

Sutherland

The 82nd annual rodeo will be held July 3 and July 4 with events getting underway at 7:30 p.m. There are plenty of events happening throughout the two days including the parade, children races and a beer garden. More on the lineup HERE.

Waverly

Wednesday is the 2019 Waverlyfest Street Dance. Gates and beer garden open at 8 p.m. at the Waverly Plaza. Music will go from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. This year's street dance features the musical group Lemon Fresh Day.