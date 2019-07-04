Fourth of July events in Seward

Thousands of people will gather in Seward, NE for the town's Fourth of July festivities.

There are events all day long listed below:

VFW Auxiliary Community Buffet Breakfast, VFW Club, serving 7-11 a.m. - FEE

Community Breakfast - Pancake Feed, sponsored by St. John Lutheran Church Music Ministry, Civic Center Basement, serving 7-10 a.m. – FEE

2 Mile & 10K Freedom Runs, Seward Optimist Club, 14th & Seward Sts., park entrance, ENTRY FEE, forms at www.julyfourthseward.com.

Registration for July 4 Car Show, FEE, 7-10 a.m., on Seward St. between 7th & 8th Sts. Contact CJ Novak, 402-646-5214, or Larry Ray, 402-523-4020. See www.julyfourthseward.com for more

details.

Lincoln’s Great Plains Bicycling Club’s Family Day, bicycle to Brainard/Dwight and back or a shorter route, registration at Living Word Lutheran Church, see www.julyfourthseward.com for

more details. Approved bike helmets required - OPEN TO ALL - FREE

7:30a Anvil Firing, Colonial Custom, Seward Volunteer Fire Dept., Zabka Park behind Bandshell, before and after prayer service Flag Raising, Bandshell, Scouts USA Troop 256, Community Prayer Service, Seward Ministerial Association, speaker the Rev. Robert Perry, UMC - Seward, Special Music, featuring United Methodist Praise Band, Bandshell, Free juice, donuts, United Methodist Church Witness Committee, Seward, Bandshell/ZabkaPerdue Funeral Home.

Self-guided Volkswalk “Look Up - Don’t Trip” Highlight sites of the area - All Day - Starts at Fast Mart, 215 N. 6th St., 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles) - FREE (See www.julyfourthseward.

com for details)

8:00a Exhibits Open, FREE - open to the public, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

EXHIBITS INCLUDE:

Camp Creek Threshers and SYA Antique Tractors & Farm Machinery, Corner of Jackson Ave. and 6th Street

Nebraska National Guard Vehicles and Aircraft, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., In front of museum between 7th & 8th on Jackson Ave.

Bottle Rocket Brewing Co., Brew and food truck, beer garden, root beer floats.

“Celebrate Nebraska” Art Quilt Show by Fiber Works, Langworthy Gallery “Explosion of Color” Art Show, sponsored by the Lincoln Art Guild. Vote for People’s Choice award, Langworthy Gallery, Civic Center

Nebraska National Guard Museum Open House, see new rooms and exhibits for 2019. The goal is 10,000 patrons to visit on the day! 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. - 7th & 8th on Jackson Ave., FREE

Nebraska National Guard “Family Fest” FREE - Pedal cars and things for kids to do at Nebraska

National Guard Museum between 7th & 8th on Jackson Ave. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Concordia University’s Koenig Fine China Collection, From Marxhausen Gallery Collection, Civic Center, West Fireplace Room. Sponsored by GFWC Seward Woman’s Club

9:00a Seward County Genealogical Society Historical Display - “Education in Seward County” Discussions with representative Joan Shurtliff, 9 a.m.-noon, Civic Center Room 2

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Seward Memorial Library Meeting Room, use west entrance

Red Path Gallery and Tasting Room Art Show - R. Marxhausen Watercolor Art Collection Exhibit, a collection of pieces by renowned Seward artist Reinhold Marxhausen, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Red Path Gallery, 514 Seward St.

Best Decorated Bike/Trike Contest “For the Young at Heart,” Bandshell, RIDE YOUR BIKE IN THE GRAND PARADE! - awards/prizes, all ages welcome to decorate their bike/trike, sponsored by SHS FCCLA – FREE

Food Alley Opens, 5th St. between Seward & Jackson Sts., food booths

H Crafts on the Square Craft Show Opens, Courthouse Lawn, “Best in the State”

Antique Market, opens at Liberty House, 5th & Moffitt Sts. Miscellaneous Market Opens, 5th St. between Seward & South Sts.

29th Annual Street Pole Vault Competition on 5th Street, in front of Bottle Rocket Brewing Co., between Main and South Streets. Contact Jason Berry, 402-641-4615.

Horseshoe Pitching, Herb Downing Memorial Tourney, County Fairgrounds horseshoe pits -ENTRY FEE

Immersion Art Installation by Transformational Artist Jeanne Hain Wiemer - Session for a fee -

Calibrate body through mind and spirit, through sound, light, fragrance - Red Path Gallery

Andrew Malan, “Mr. Magic,” Family show, Civic Center Auditorium

H Special Postal Station Opens - Pictorial Cancellation for Seward’s July 4th, U.S. Post Office Lobby, Free Postcards! July 4 Only! Open 9-11 a.m.

Concordia University “Cooling Station,” Concordia Alumni, by pole vault on 5th Street. Stop by and take a break with water (while supplies last).

H Seward Volunteer Fire Department Water Fight, on Jackson St. between 3rd & 4th Sts., sponsored by SVFD, women and mixed teams welcome!

Nebraska National Guard Museum Dedication of new “St. Lo Exhibit” and “Cornrow to Hedgerow.” Come celebrate with us as we dedicate a new room and exhibits recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of St. Lo, France. Open to the public. Limited seating. Modern

restrooms available. FREE

9:30a H United States Birthday Cake Giveaway, Bandshell, sponsored by Seward High FCCLA – FREE

Abby Van Velson and Her Violin Presents - Civic Center Auditorium

H Pet Parade/Pet Contest, SHS FFA, Bandshell, Bring your pets. FREE

10:00a H Capital City Dance Shack, Bandshell, Cloggers: 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.

Children’s Big Wheel/Hot Cycle Races, in front of Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Jackson Ave & 4th St., sponsored by Seward Youth & Community Club - No “rubber wheels” please!

Auto Show Opens, Seward St. between 6th & 8th St.

River City Carnival Opens - Jackson and 7th St. North

Walking Tour of Seward’s Historic Square, Seward County Historical Society, begins at Information Booth, 5th & Seward Sts, (tour takes 1 hour) FREE

“Moolah’s” Giant 18 ft. Inflated Slide, Cattle Bank & Trust parking lot, sponsored by Cattle Bank & Trust, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Travelogue - Dr. Louis Reith, “Lifestyles of Rich and Famous - Russian Tsars and Danish Royalty,” Civic Center AV Room

Red Path Gallery & Tasting Room OPEN – Featured Artists 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church Hot Dog Feed, 6th & Bradford, proceeds to Blue Valley

