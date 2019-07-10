Fourth person taken into custody in connection to Fairbury homicide investigation

A fourth person has been taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Fairbury.

Realidy Schram is being held in Jefferson County Jail for accessory to a second-degree homicide.

She is one of four people facing charges in connection to the investigation.

Investigators said on Monday that Jerry Gilbert, who was arrested Sunday, led them to a body in a ditch southeast of Fairbury.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Gibert, of Odessa, TX, is facing several charges including second-degree murder.

Caitlyn Grable, 21 also from Odessa, TX was charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Trey Saathoff was also taken into custody in connection to the homicide investigation.

Gilbert, Grable, and Saathoff all appeared for bond hearings on Wednesday.

Grable and Saathoff are being held on $250,000 bond, while Gilbert is being held without bond.