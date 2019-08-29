Fourth suspect arrested in connection to July 24 homicide

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Lincoln woman on July 24 near 26th and South streets.

According to Lincoln Police, Charles Gresham, 19, was arrested in Independence, Missouri on Tuesday in connection to the killing of Audrea Craig.

LPD said Gresham was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at an apartment in Independence on charges of first-degree murder.

Jesse Foster, 21, Rubin Thomas, 28, and Slyvester LeBlanc were arrested in connection to the crime in the days following the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting of Craig, Martae Green was taken to Bryan West Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

LPD says that video surveillance showed Green was one of multiple men who forced their way into the home in a robbery attempt.

In documents obtained by 10/11, investigators say Craig was selling marijuana and kept the profits in her bedroom closet.

Craig’s boyfriend was interviewed and said he was sleeping in the bedroom with Craig when a loud bang and screaming woke him up.

He said two males appeared in the room, armed with handguns.

The boyfriend told police the males said to “open the closet,” which other court records explained is where Craig kept money from selling drugs.

He said one of the males put a gun to his head and a short time later he heard a struggle in the room and multiple gunshots. The suspects then fled and he called 911.

According to the affidavit, minutes later a man was dropped off at Bryan West Hospital, and from surveillance footage, police identified Rubin Thomas, Jesse Foster, and Sylvester Leblanc as the ones who dropped the person off.

According to a probable cause affidavit for LeBlanc, police were told the group of men went to rob someone, and when they did, “the female shot Green, so Green fired back at her.”

All four men who have been arrested are facing charges of first-degree murder.