Franzen appointed to Lincoln County Treasurer position

There is a new Lincoln County Treasurer.

Lincoln County Commissioners appointed Shelli Franzen to the job Monday morning.

Franzen is appointed to the post after the commissioners officially removed Lorie Koertner from the job last week.

Franzen was an integral part of the Treasurer's office this summer after there was suspected misconduct.

Franzen worked with state auditors to find misplaced government funds.

Franzen has 9 years of experience in the office, working with real estate taxes.

The state auditor now says all funds are in their proper places and the record keeping is now current.