Free Broadway concert next Wednesday at the Lied Center

Next Wednesday, Broadway and music lovers can attend a free concert at the Lied Center featuring Broadway classics.

It's called Broadway at the Lied and while it's free, tickets are going fast.

For the last several weeks, artists and singers from the area have been rehearsing and getting ready for the show on September 11th.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. and features favorites from the Tony-nominated writing team of Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, renowned for their musicals Grey Gardens, Far From Heaven, and War Paint.

Guests will also get a sneak peek of favorite songs from the Lied Center’s historic 30th Anniversary Broadway Season.

You can find ticket info by going to https://tickets.liedcenter.org/2008.