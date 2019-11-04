Free veteran events set for Saturday and Monday

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today encouraged residents to honor veterans by attending the Lincoln Veterans Parade November 9 and the events planned for November 11.

The second annual parade begins with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. on the north steps of the State Capitol. The parade will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

The following streets will be closed Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

-S. 14th Street, “H” to “K” streets

-S. 16th Street, “H” to “L” streets

-S. 17th Street, “J” to “L” streets

-S. 18th Street from “J” to “L” streets

-S. 19th Street from “J” to “K” streets

-S. 20th Street from “J” to “L” streets

-S. 21st Street, “J” to “L” streets

-Goodhue Boulevard from “H” to “G” streets

-“H” Street from 14th to 16th streets

-“K” Street, S. 13th to 21st streets

-S. Antelope Valley Parkway from “K” to “L” streets

The public is advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and “K” streets, and the City parking lot bounded by “K” Street, Rosa Parks Way, 9th and 10th streets.

Parade entries include all Lincoln High School bands, American Legion, VFW, Lincoln Air Force JROTC, Pershing Rifle Company, AARP, Veteran Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, Quilts of Valor, Vet Center, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Civil Air Patrol.

The annual Veterans Day program organized by the Advisory Council for the Veterans Memorial Garden is set for 11 a.m. Monday, November 11 at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Mayor Gaylor Baird will give welcome remarks, and the ceremony will include music from soloist Barbara Neuwerth, a message from Major General (Ret. USAF) Mark Musick, and an appearance by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard. The program and refreshments are provided by Members Own Credit Union, Changing Spaces SRS and Leon’s Gourmet Grocer.

The program is preceded by the 21st annual Veterans Walk of Recognition which begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 11 at the southwest corner Memorial Stadium and ends at the Veterans Memorial Garden, just east of the Auld Pavilion.