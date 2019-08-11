Free annual event gets kids ready for school

Thousands of kids all over Lincoln are getting ready for their first day of school and on Sunday a local event made sure all of those kids went into the new year confident, with all of the supplies they need.

It all has to do with the 7th annual back to school event by Oasis Barber Shop and Visionary Youth, which was full of free backpacks and food.

But event organizers also wanted to make sure that this year kids will have a fresh start with a fresh cut.

A free haircut and a backpack may not seem like much to some but for others, it can mean the world.

"It means a lot you know to have my boys go back you know some times there are hard times when you can't afford to get your haircut,” said Elizabeth Anderson.

Anderson and her three boys were just some of the hundreds that showed up to the back to school event.

She says this their third year and it's something she and her boys always look forward to.

"This morning they were like, "oh we're going to get our haircut!' They were bugging me to go,” said Anderson.

Event organizers tell 10/11 NOW, they know from personal experience how much something like this means to families.

"Growing up like myself and some of the people did who are here today, sometimes you go back to school and you don't have the best clothes, you don't have everything you need,” said Visionary Youth Vice President, Dr. Lawrence Chatters.

Those involved with the event over the last seven years say that every year they hear from families who tell them if it wasn't for the event, their kids wouldn't have had some of the school essentials.

"A haircut and a backpack goes a long way. You might not believe me but a haircut and a backpack go a long way for kids that don't have anything,” said Oasis Barber Shop's KB Mensah.

Anderson says it meant a lot to her and other parents she spoke with.

She says even through hard times, this shows there are great people in Lincoln.

"Oh it means a lot, like it really does,” said Anderson.