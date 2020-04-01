Free webinar to help businesses with COVID-19 decisions

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are having to make a lot of decisions they never expected to. One start-up accelerator is now switching gears from helping businesses grow, to now help them survive.

Gener8tor, along with NMotion and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, are hosting a free, week-long webinar for anyone from start-ups to small businesses. The webinar will cover topics like Applying for SBA-eligible programs; Civic, philanthropic and state emergency relief resources; Employment law experts to help navigate the changes required by the new laws; Federal emergency relief programs; and mental health and wellness resources for small business owners.

"It is for every small business owner," said Danny Supernaw, a program manager with gener8tor. "Sole proprietors, small business, mom and pop shop. This is for everyone."

The series will also include daily office hours with experts to target more specific issues that the business might be facing.

"The biggest value is just really understanding what a lot of this means and how they can really take advantage of the benefit for themselves and for their business," said Supernaw.

To get involved, follow this link.

