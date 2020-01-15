Freezing rain and snow expected Thursday night into Friday

With freezing rain and snow predicted to begin Thursday evening, fifteen crews will pre-treat arterial streets and bus routes with anti-ice brine Wednesday night. The City of Lincoln says this application will be completed before the morning commute. Crews will continue to monitor conditions as the forecast is updated.

The 10/11 NOW Weather Team says the end of the work week looks like it'll be a messy one as a potent storm system moves through the central plains. Travel impacts will be likely as snow, rain, freezing drizzle/rain, and wind will all impact the area Thursday night into the day on Friday.

Expect a very cold night Wednesday night across the coverage area with overnight lows falling into the single digits for many areas. Thankfully, winds should become light overnight, so bitterly cold wind chills are not expected. Towards Thursday morning, clouds will begin to increase as an upper level trough begins to swing into the area. Skies should become partly to mostly cloudy and winds will swing around to the south at around 10 mph or less before they become quite breezy into Friday morning.

Temperatures on Thursday remain quite cold with highs in the teens and 20s and generally increasing clouds for most of us. The wintry precipitation is expected to begin late Thursday night with any precipitation initially falling as snow at first. The catch with this system is that temperatures are forecast to rise overnight Thursday into Friday morning before topping out in the mid to upper 30s by Friday afternoon. This means that while any precipitation Thursday night should start out as snow, we will see a transition to a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and then eventually to rain by Friday afternoon.

This combination of rain, snow, and freezing rain will lead to difficult travel conditions as roads will be slick and any elevated road surface will definitely see some ice accumulations. In general for the eastern half of the state, ice accumulations of up to 0.10" are possible with snow accumulations of 1" to 3" for the eastern third of the state with lesser amounts to the west and higher amounts to the east.

There is still time of course for things to change and shift with the expected storm, so please make sure to stay tuned for the very latest as this system will certainly impact travel late this week.

It does look like this weekend appears mainly dry in the wake of this departing storm system, but it will be cold with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the teens and 20s.