Fremont Police searching for bank robber

Fremont Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing a bank on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fremont Police Department, at 1:50 PM officers were sent to the First State Bank and Trust located at 225 N. Main Street for a reported robbery.

A suspect described as a tall white male, bald, with glasses entered the bank, displayed a weapon and then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was seen getting into a blue 4-door car and leaving the scene. No customers were in the bank at the time of the incident and no employees were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (402) 493-8688.

