Fremont man arrested in connection with June hit-and-run

A Fremont man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run traffic accident last month that seriously injured a woman at 93rd and Maple.

Accident investigators issued an arrest warrant for Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Collision on July 3rd for Aldean Drieling, 69.

Dodge County officials arrested Drieling on July 3rd and booked him into Dodge County Jail. On July 4th, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force transported Drieling to Douglas County Corrections and booked him for his warrant.

The accident happened on June 19th. Officers were called to a personal injury accident at the Maple location. Witnesses told them that a white Ford Econoline van was eastbound on Maple, made an abrupt lane change, drove over the curb and struck a pedestrian.

That pedestrian is Sade Watkins, 29. She suffered serious leg injuries.

The driver of the van left the scene.