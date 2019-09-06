Fremont woman dies in 2 truck collision

Authorities said a passenger died after two trucks collided at a rural intersection in eastern Nebraska's Dodge County.

The collision occurred just after 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, about 3 miles north and west of Fremont.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a southbound tilt cab truck driven by 23-year-old Matthew Hammond, of Fremont, collided with an eastbound semitrailer being driven by 71-year-old Monte Petersen, also of Fremont. The sheriff's office said there are no traffic controls at the intersection.

Hammond was flown to an Omaha hospital. The sheriff's office said Hammond's passenger died at the scene. She's been identified as 44-year-old Lois Kirkpatrick, who lived in Fremont.

The sheriff's office said Petersen wasn't injured.

