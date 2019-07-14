Fresh Start in need of hygiene products for women

If you have any hygiene products laying around, Fresh Start Lincoln could use your help.

A case manager for the non-profit tells 10/11 NOW, they're in need of products for women, like sunscreen, deodorant, razors and shower supplies.

She says a lot of women at the shelter don't have a car and walk to work and in the summer they get sweaty and sun burnt but they're running low on supplies.

"The hotter it gets out there we could really use any type of donation that will help these ladies get back and forth to work, with their struggles,” said Lanita Nelson.

Nelson says its important to see the ladies that come to the shelter succeed and go far in life.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at the Fresh Start Lincoln building located off of 64th and Havelock.