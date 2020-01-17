Friday games for MUDECAS basketball tournament postponed

All games scheduled for Friday for the MUDECAS high school basketball tournament have been postponed due to weather.

All remaining games will be played on Saturday in Beatrice, Nebraska.

The following is the schedule for the remaining games:

Saturday

GIRLS - AUDITORIUM

8:45 AM — PC vs JCC - B Div 3rd Place

11:45 AM — Diller-Odell vs Sterling - A Div 3rd Place

2:45 PM — Southern vs HTRS - B Div CHAMPIONSHIP

5:45 PM — FCSH vs BDS - A Div Championship

GIRLS - SCC

8:45 AM — Parkview Christian vs Lewiston

10:15 AM — Tri County vs Palmyra

11:45 AM — Freeman vs Exeter-Milligan

1:15 PM — Meridian vs Johnson-Brock

BOYS - AUDITORIUM

10:15 AM — E-M vs HTRS - B Div 3rd Place

1:15 PM — Parkview vs Tri County - A Div 3rd Place

4:15 PM — Southern vs Diller-Odell - B Div Championship

7:15 PM — Palmyra vs FCSH - A Div Championship

BOYS - SCC

2:45 PM — Meridian vs Sterling

4:15 PM — Pawnee City vs Lewiston

5:45 PM — Johnson-Brock vs Freeman

7:15 PM — BDS vs JCC

