Friday games for MUDECAS basketball tournament postponed

All games scheduled for Friday for the MUDECAS high school basketball tournament have been postponed due to weather.
All remaining games will be played on Saturday in Beatrice, Nebraska.
The following is the schedule for the remaining games:
Saturday
GIRLS - AUDITORIUM
8:45 AM — PC vs JCC - B Div 3rd Place
11:45 AM — Diller-Odell vs Sterling - A Div 3rd Place
2:45 PM — Southern vs HTRS - B Div CHAMPIONSHIP
5:45 PM — FCSH vs BDS - A Div Championship
GIRLS - SCC
8:45 AM — Parkview Christian vs Lewiston
10:15 AM — Tri County vs Palmyra
11:45 AM — Freeman vs Exeter-Milligan
1:15 PM — Meridian vs Johnson-Brock
BOYS - AUDITORIUM
10:15 AM — E-M vs HTRS - B Div 3rd Place
1:15 PM — Parkview vs Tri County - A Div 3rd Place
4:15 PM — Southern vs Diller-Odell - B Div Championship
7:15 PM — Palmyra vs FCSH - A Div Championship
BOYS - SCC
2:45 PM — Meridian vs Sterling
4:15 PM — Pawnee City vs Lewiston
5:45 PM — Johnson-Brock vs Freeman
7:15 PM — BDS vs JCC