Friends raise money for Alvo man who lost everything in house fire

Right now, friends and neighbors of one Alvo man are teaming up to help raise money after he lost everything in a weekend fire.

It was Friday around lunch-time when Kristopher Marcoe got a call a work that his house was on fire.

His six-month-old puppy was in the house at the time and did not survive. State fire marshals say the fire was started by a candle. Now his friends and neighbors have two fundraisers set up, trying to raise money to get him anything from shoes to clothes.

"If it wasn't for the neighbors that I have right here around my house, especially two girls and their families, I don't know where I would be right now,” said Marcoe.

Right now, Marcoe is staying in a hotel thanks to the American Red Cross. He says he's thankful that other than his puppy, no one was hurt.

