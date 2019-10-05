Friendship Home Safe Quarters Fundraiser on Sunday

The Friendship Home's Safe Quarter Fundraiser is on Sunday. Volunteers will travel door to door asking for donations to help women and children, who suffer from domestic violence, find emergency shelter and help rebuild their lives.

Last year, Friendship Home provided services for over 1,500 victims of domestic violence and over 60 percent of those served in the shelter were children. Friendship Home helps victims of domestic violence find physical and emotional safety and offers those help to change their lives.

Since 2003 Safe Quarters has been a significant part of the friend Home's annual fundraising efforts. Around $100,000 each year has been collected by door-to-door teams . The Friendship home currently has a goal of $110,000.

“We have had another amazing response from the community this year, 120 teams have signed up!” shared Nichole Palmer, Assistant Development Director, “This is our 17th Annual Safe Quarters fundraiser and we are thankful for the continued support.” Teams will canvass Lincoln and surrounding communities, knocking on doors to collect contributions. Nichole continued, “Our teams of volunteers will be wearing white t-shirts with our Safe Quarters’ logo. We hope you will welcome them at your door step with a donation. Please know we accept checks, cash and coins”.

