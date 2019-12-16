From toy Oliver tractors to Mountain Dew

During a recent trip to rural Tobias, we visited a man who has a wide variety of interests when it comes to collecting.

Randy Chapek says he began collecting toy Oliver tractors in the 1980's. "My dad farmed with Oliver tractors. I grew up with them, so that's kind of why I went with Olivers," Chapek said. "I go to toy shows, and some auctions to find the items. Most of the implement items I buy beat up, and then I fix them up and restore them."

Chapek has a room filled with not only Oliver tractors, but there's also a Christmas village that lights up in this room. "That's my wife's collection," Chapek said. "We've been married 50 years, so she's probably been collecting these 35 or 40 years for sure." He keeps the village up all year long. "It's too much work to take it down," Chapek said.

Along with the collection of Oliver tractors, and the Christmas village, Chapek has a wide variety of other collections, including Route 66 memorabilia, rare tools, and Mountain Dew collectibles. "I have bottles, cans, clocks," Chapek said. "There is a 'hillbilly series'. The early bottles were the 'hillbilly bottles'. Some are worth more than others. I do have a couple that were filled in Grand Island."

Nebraskans like their collections, and Randy Chapek's items are certainly another unique collection to add to the list.