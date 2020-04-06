From whiskey to hand sanitizer in small town Nebraska

Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity right now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The government, lifting some regulations and asking local distilleries to help out in the shortage of the product being needed to help stop the spread of the virus.

Those who enjoy whiskey might have heard of a little distillery that is doing big things out of Moorefield, a small town (population 30) in the canyons south and east of North Platte. Lazy R W Distillery is known for its corn whiskey - and its flavored whiskey such as the Lemon flavored 60 proof. They also have a Cherry Lime Whiskey, exclusive to Fat Dog's Convenience stores.

And now, they have "hand whiskey," which is what Todd Roe, owner and operator of Lazy R W Distillery calls the hand sanitizer they are now making to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

"Like our whiskey, all our ferment-able sugars are made from local corn. We buy all our corn, grind it up, and turn it into corn sugar," explained Roe. "We bring that corn sugar here (to Moorefield) and turn it into whiskey. The hand sanitizer has that same alcohol we use to make our whiskey."

Roe was leery about letting the word get out about the new product, saying he cannot make enough for everyone. He wishes he could, but currently has the hand sanitizer going to retirement homes, hospitals, EMS's, utility companies, sheriff's departments, internet providers, and other front line workers.

Roe is grateful to be able to keep himself and three other full-time employees working, as well as two part-time.

And for those wondering - does the hand sanitizer Roe makes smell like whiskey? Yes, it really does. The Nebraska Liquor Commission and other regulating agencies waived some of the normal guidelines for Lazy RW and other distilleries to help fill the need for hand sanitizer. Roe said when this coronavirus crisis is over there will be a "whole different process" to go through,

Lazy R W Distillery has family heritage. They began with recipes from a great uncle who made "shine on the river," according to Roe, but they have made the business their own. Their uncle probably never imagined their decedents would be helping make a product that would help fight a pandemic.