LIVE at 1PM: Frontline workers talk about COVID-19 care at St. Francis

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, healthcare workers at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will share how they are caring locally for Nebraska’s largest surge of COVID-19 patients.

The main entrance of the CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. (Source: KSNB)

You can watch the press conference live here on our website and news app at 1 p.m.

Those speaking at the conference include:

Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO, CHI Health

Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis

Katie Kingsley, Intensive Care Unit nurse, CHI Health St. Francis

Jordan Tjaden, Emergency Department nurse, CHI Health St. Francis

Dr. Nikhil Jagan, Pulmonology and Critical Care physician, CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care