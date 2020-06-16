Frost hosts Zoom meeting, talks COVID-19, BLM & football in 2020

In his first interview since March 9, Scott Frost talked a series of questions from local reporters in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday. Frost discussed COVID-19, racial inequality, voluntary workouts and the upcoming college football season.

Frost says most of his team is on campus and participating in strength and conditioning activities. Frost adds that the University of Nebraska has been extremely rigid in its safety protocols with student-athletes on campus.

"Our kids are not scared of this (COVID-19)," Frost said. "I'd be shocked if there was a team or an organization in sports that has been more careful and followed protocol more strictly than we have."

Frost is entering his third season as Nebraska's head coach. He says the Huskers' team chemistry is high, despite a shortened spring season. Nebraska only completed two of its fifteen allowed practices. Frost is hopeful for an NCAA proposal that would permit teams to hold a mini-camp starting July 13.

