Fugitive task force makes several arrests on warrants

Nebraska State Patrol investigators, working as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, have located and arrested several people on outstanding warrants from various Nebraska counties.

NSP has been working with the Norfolk Police Department to locate three individuals on warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. On May 11, investigators located Jasmine Chavez, 26, in Norfolk. She was arrested without incident.

Investigators then developed information on the potential location of the other individuals being sought, who were believed to have fled the state. Working with the U.S. Marshals Service in Florida, investigators arrested Rachel Daniels, 23, and Rodrigo Hernandez, 24, both of Norfolk, on Monday, May 18, in Naples, Florida. Both will be extradited to Madison County, Nebraska.

On Tuesday, May 19, NSP investigators were able to locate another fugitive with an unrelated warrant. Rodney McCombs, 58, of David City, was arrested in David City on an outstanding warrant from Dodge County related to first degree sexual assault of a child and habitual offender violations.