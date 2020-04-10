Funeral for Frank Naranjo livestreaming Sunday

The North Platte man who died from complications of COVID-19 on March 30 will be remembered April 12 at 2:00 pm with a live-streamed service.

Family, friends, and people all across Nebraska will be able to attend the funeral of 92-year old Frank Naranjo by watching the private family service online. The service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com, and memorials have been suggested to Holy Spirit Food Pantry, North Platte Salvation Army, or the Naranjo Family Scholarship Fund through the NPPS Foundation, in care of All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE 68801.

A private family burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery on Monday, April 13th.