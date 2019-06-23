Funeral home asks public to attend funeral for unclaimed veteran

Roper & Sons is asking for people to come to an unclaimed veterans funeral on Monday here in Lincoln to make sure he gets the funeral he deserves.

After the veteran died a little over a week ago, Roper & Sons found out he had no living relatives and they made the decision to try and spread the word to get as many people as possible to honor him.

Now, he will have a full military honors funeral.

The funeral will be held at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel.

The president says after 91-year-old Dale Quick died, he discovered that he served in the United States Army for seven years and was a Korean War Veteran.

Quick planned his funeral back in 1988 and gave the funeral home two numbers for his brother and sister who lived in Kansas.

Now with no living relatives, the president says they wanted to make sure he was honored the way he deserves.

"The response has been absolutely phenomenal, so we're very proud. It's about honoring a veteran, someone who served our country as long as he did,” said Tom Roper.

On Monday, Quick will be buried at the Fairview Cemetery next to his wife.

Roper says they've reached out to local veteran groups and expect to see a lot of people.

Anyone in the community is encouraged to come.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday, 6/24/19, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Full military honors and burial at Fairview Cemetery to follow.