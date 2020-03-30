Funeral homes making changes due to COVID-19 mandates

The social distancing mandate is changing things for businesses and people, but it is making things especially hard for those trying to say goodbye to a loved one while staying safe.

Funerals can have anywhere from a few people, to a few hundred people.

Right now, large families aren't even allowed to all be there because of the 10-person mandate.

Roper & Sons, a local funeral home, is doing something special to try and make sure those who aren't able to be there, can still show their support.

"The minister is probably going to be one of them, the funeral home is going to be one or two, so the family members are six/seven depending on the total number," said Dean Schneider, vice president of Roper & Sons.

Schneider said it's been extremely difficult for families, and they're trying to do what they can. Over the weekend, some funerals were live-streamed using an iPad, and others were recorded and put online. But they can also do "Hugs From Home".

"The balloon represents their presence here in the chapel, from family to family or neighbor, wherever these messages are coming from, they're still out there," Schneider said.

The funeral home takes those messages, blows up a balloon and places them in the seats. But not physically being there to say goodbye can also impact the grieving process.

"It's going to be important to acknowledge the grief and still talk about the emotions they're having, is going to be the best way to move forward at this time," said Tiffany Eisenbraun, mental health therapist.

Eisenbraun said the most important thing people can do right now is reach out to talk to someone, even though you can't get that physical hug.

Schneider said although things will be different for families, he wants them to know everyone is supporting them.

"We can still get together as a community, and share memories and remember loved ones and celebrate lives," said Schneider.