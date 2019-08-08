Funnel cloud southeast of Lincoln catches the eyes of many 10/11 viewers

A weak funnel east of Bennet in Lancaster County caught the eye of many 10/11 viewers. We received dozens of images of the funnel Thursday evening.

Funnel cloud spotted east of Bennet in Lancaster County.

However, 10/11 Meteorologist Brandon Rector said he isn't concerned and viewers don't need to be either.

"The thunderstorm near Palmyra is capable of producing a few weak funnel clouds due to its proximity to a boundary but they shouldn’t last long," Rector said.

