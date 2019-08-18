Furry friends cool down with annual dog splash

On Sunday, furry friends all over the capital city got to take a break from the heat and cool down in a local pool.

It's all part of the 11th Annual Dog Splash at Star City Shores.

Over 300 dogs and their owners showed up and at $10 per dog, event organizers say they sell out every year.

They say when the pools close at the end of the summer, they feel like this is the perfect way to get dogs outwith their owners for a fun night.

"There's not very many places particularly with the blue algae right now, the toxic algae that, that it allows them a place to enjoy being with their furry friend and have a little pool time,” said Greater Lincoln Obedience Club's Teresa Barney.

The pool had room for every dog from big to small and there were even dogs in life jackets.

The event is put on by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.