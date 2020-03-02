Future Lincoln road projects go before City Council

Lincoln City Council members, as well as the public, will get a look at some future road projects at council's meeting on Monday.

In a section of the agenda for Monday's meeting, there are eight new resolutions.

All eight resolutions are consent items giving Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird authorization to execute an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The agreement will allow for the use of Federal Surface Transportation Program funds to be used for those eight road projects.

Council members will hear and vote on the projects over the course of the next couple of weeks.

The projects include:

-Adams Street from 36th to 48th

-56th from Spruce to Van Dorn

-Randolph Street from Capitol Parkway to 40th

-A Street from 40th to 56th

Traffic signal projects include

-Cotner & Adams

-84th & College Park Drive

-9th & A

-9th & D

-10th & A

-10th & D

-1st & Cornhusker.

It is still unclear when construction on these projects would take place.

Council meets at 3:00 p.m. at the City-County Building at 555 S. 10th Street.