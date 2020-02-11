Future hotel at 9th and O expected to open March 2021

Construction work has started on property that will house a proposed six story hotel project at 9th and O Streets in downtown Lincoln.

President Tami Klimpel of Lincoln Hotel Group, the company that owns the property, said the future Holiday Inn Express & Suites is projected to open in March 2021.

It's the latest update on the longtime Block 54 project, which has been tweaked, overhauled and, at times, uncertain since being proposed in April 2017.

Last March, LHG scaled back plans by essentially cutting the project in half due to budget issues.

Permits filed with the City of Lincoln show the hotel will contain 139 rooms and an underground parking garage.

The entire project is estimated to cost more than $31 million. In May 2019, city councilors approved more than $3 million in TIF funding for the project.