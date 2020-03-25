GLF stays open, adapts to COVID-19

Some gyms around town are choosing to keep their doors open.

(Source: KOLN).

Gyms like Good Life Fitness.

It's come with a little bit of backlash but they've made changes and tell 10/11 Now they're following stringent guidelines.

In a time with a lot of uncertainty and changes Steve Auxier, the owner of Good Life Fitness, says he wants to make sure one thing remains the same for people but keeping a gym open requires changes.

"14 days ago we implemented that Douglas County mandate of social distancing," said Auxier. "Limiting per-room, 10 people per room."

We've heard from viewers complaining about gyms that are still open.

Auxier says they're one of six across town but that working out is important in alleviating the stress and if you look around the changes are everywhere.

Starting with check-in that requires a check of travel history.

"All of our nine areas are outline and marked," said Auxier. "Each member is given a number between one and 10 and every area we have is social distancing of the six foot spacing."

On top of that staff constantly clean equipment and loud speakers remind members to do the same.

Workout rooms now have a box to stay in, spin bikes are spaced six feet apart.

Auxier says the number one priority has always remained employee and member safety.

"We felt this service is what our mission is," said Auxier. "To help our community become healthier, one meal, one workout, one day at a time."

Like many locally owned businesses right now Good Life Fitness is just trying to survive a pandemic and remain a constant in the Lincoln community.

"It's a challenge right now but businesses need to stick together," said Auxier. "We're all in this together."

With Lincoln's new rules gyms can stay open as long as they stick to the 10 person per room and six foot rules.