G.I. Mayor Roger Steele, asking for Federal Assistance and U.S. Ag. Secretary Sonny Perdue to visit

On Thursday Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele held his bi-weekly press conference addressing the current state of COVID-19 in the community.

Mayor Steele also spoke about the stay open orders for meat packing plants which have been put into place by President Trump, “I’m sending a message correspondence to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. I want to know how the Federal Government will provide testing for workers at JBS. I want Secretary Perdue to come to Grand Island so I can explain to him the problems we have faced with government orders that have failed to protect the people of Grand Island. In light of the Presidents stay open order to JBS I believe Secretary Perdue should visit us as a courtesy,” said Steele.

Steele is also asking all businesses in town to put up city posters in their windows and on their doors, which as people to wear face masks and stay 6 feet apart, "We have posters reminding people to wear a face mask, to stay 6 ft away from each other and to send just one family member into a store. If you’re a business and need posters call Sue at City Hall. We will make sure you receive the poster for your business,” he said.

Steele said the Central District Health Department now has 1,030 confirmed cases in the region with 35 deaths as of Wednesday. Steele said the infection rates are rising fast and that 10 of the 35 reported deaths in the district happened on Wednesday, “Their loss is a reminder that we must stay safe by practicing social distancing," said Steele.

COVID-19 testing is being done Thursday at Fonner Park for all people in the district who wish to get tested.

