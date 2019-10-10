GI Police release images of jewelry heist suspects

On Thursday morning Grand Island police released photos of the necklaces thief suspects via Facebook.

The images were taken from the security cameras footage of the incident at Riddle's Jewelry in the Conestoga Mall.

In the images released you can see the three suspects, one females and two males during the time of the incident.

On Saturday GIPD said three suspects stole 15 necklaces valued at nearly $22,000 from the store.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information police ask to call Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.