GI city hall and library will be open July 1

The city of Grand Island made this announcement Wednesday about July 1 openings:

"City Hall: After its closure due to COVID-19, the City of Grand Island announces it will be reopening City Hall and Edith Abbott Memorial Library to public access on July 1, 2020. The public is requested to wear masks within the buildings and to observe social distancing. When possible, the public is encouraged to conduct business with the city by email and telephone.

Edith Abbott Memorial Library: The library will be open Monday-Friday 9:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday 9:30 am – 1:00 pm. The first hour of operation each day will be reserved for senior citizens and patrons with health concerns. There will be no public use of the community meeting rooms, children’s discovery area, makerspace, study rooms, reading lounge spaces, and other designated areas. Due to the current Directed Health Measure, there will be a limited capacity enforced not to exceed 70, a limit of one hour visit per day for checkout of library materials, computer use, and other posted services. Other limitations will be posted and subject to modification as per Directed Health Measure changes.

Starting July 1, the library will resume curbside and book drop services during all open hours on the north side drive of the building. Patrons are strongly encouraged to return items through the book drop instead of inside the library.

Police Department: The Police Department office hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The interior doors are locked at all times and access to the building will be granted by using the intercom in the front foyer area inside of the first set of doors. No public tours will be given at this time and scheduling for the use of our Community Meeting Room (CMR) will be approved by Police Department and Sheriff’s Department Administration on a case by case basis.

Utility Payment Center: Will remain closed to walk in customers. Payments can be made at the drive up window, drop box at city hall, by mail or can be made online at www.giud.com/paymybill or by phone at 855-748-6038. The drive thru window will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit our website at https://www.giud.com/home-utilities.

Important Phone Numbers:

City Hall (General Information): (308) 385-5444

Utility Billing: (308) 385-5480

Building: (308) 385-5325

Parks and Recreation: (308) 385-5457

Cemetery: (308) 385-5359

Planning: (308) 385-5240

Public Works: (308) 385-5455

Edith Abbott Memorial Library: (308) 385-5333"