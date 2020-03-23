Grand Island couple to have wedding ceremony despite COVID-19

A global pandemic might put a wrench into some people's weddings, but one Grand Island couple isn't letting COVID-19 get in the way of their love story.

Aaron Landstrom and Stephanie Korus are getting married in one week, despite what's going on with the coronavirus. (Source: Kelsey Dickeson, KSNB)

Aaron Landstrom and Stephanie Korus have been together for six years. They started planning their wedding in May 2019, although Korus said it's something she's thought about since she was a little girl.

"I've been praying for no blizzard, but who knew I needed to throw in that we don't have a global pandemic at the same time," Korus said.

Korus is a nurse at CHI Health St. Francis. Landstrom works at T & E Cattle Co.

The couple set the date for March 28. They wanted their ceremony to be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Axtell, Landstrom's family church. They booked the reception at the Holiday Inn in Kearney.

Korus said they made some of their decorations, and hired a vendor for the rest. She already bought her dress from Bridal Isle in Loomis.

But with more cases of the coronavirus popping up in Nebraska, they had to cancel their reception.

"This is such a hard time. Trust me, there have been lots and lots of tears shed. Just because it is your wedding day, and you want it to go off without a hitch. It is what it is. We just have to roll with what we're given and make the best out of every situation," Korus said.

Despite everything going on, and being forced to cancel their reception, the couple has decided to move forward with the ceremony.

The ceremony will follow the current rule of no more than ten people in a room: What was suppose to be a wedding filled with 225 guests from all over the country will now be only immediate family.

"It's such a dark, dark time I feel like in our society, and everybody's scared and everybody's nervous.I still think that we need to be able to find bits and pieces of joy in the situation that's going on. Being able to have joy in a time like this I think is very important for people," Korus said.

The couple said their grandparents always laugh about getting married during the worst blizzard Nebraska's ever seen: Now Korus and Landstrom can tell their grandkids about getting married during the pandemic of 2020.

Korus said the vendors they hired are still working with them, or have given them a credit on the services they paid for. The couple will reschedule their reception for a later date.