LIVE at 11AM: Grand Island mayor, local health department give update on COVID-19

The Central District Health Department Tuesday reported a second COVID-19 death in Hall County. The death was a woman in her 60’s who was hospitalized.

The District also said that limited testing from the National Guard for health care workers is being further limited due to issues of testing supplies.The district said they were making adjustments accordingly in order to facilitate testing 150 health care workers today and tomorrow.

According to reports, the guard was to set up a testing site at Fonner Park on an appointment basis only for local healthcare workers.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, and Mike Schaefter from CNH will present an update on local Covid-19 issues Tuesday at 11 a.m. You can watch it live here when it begins.