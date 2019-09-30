GI man arrested for soliciting sex with step-daughter

A 74-year-old Grand Island man has been arrested after he attempted to solicit sex from his 18-year-old step daughter. The man telling her that it would be a way for her to acquire needed immigration documents.

Grand Island police captain Jim Duering describes this has another variety of human trafficking issues they face on a regular basis.

The man admitted to asking the girl what she was willing to sacrifice for documents and that she would have to have sexual relations with him.

The man was arrested for criminal attempt of Incest and solicitation of prostitution.

Statues referring to incest specifically state that it can include activity with a step-child.